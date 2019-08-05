Frias murder trial begins in Sioux Falls

Manuel Frias claims he was acting in self-defense in the early morning hours of Jan. 5, 2018 during an argument over a meth deal.

Multiple guns were on the scene, shots were fired, resulting in the death of a friend with Frias, Corey Zephier, and the meth purchaser, Sam Crocket. Multiple witnesses, including the woman who arranged the drug deal, testified today, describing how a plan was made to steal the money from crocket and flee in another car.

Testimony detailed a fight in an apartment hallway, a witness at the top of the stairs seeing shots fired and hearing more shots outside of the apartment building at 700 West Rice Street.

A witness testified she did not see Frias fire any shots. Charges against Frias include murder, manslaughter, robbery, and possession of a controlled substance.

The woman who accepted a plea deal in exchange to testify against Frias, Crystal Habben, pleaded guilty to being an accessory to a felony, was sentenced to five years and is now released on parole.

Additional testimony is expected throughout the week, including testimony from detectives and ballistic experts.