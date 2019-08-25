Friday night lights brings sense of normalcy back to Burke

The community of Burke is still picking up the pieces after an EF-1 tornado devastated the community just weeks ago.

"It looked like a war zone Wednesday morning after," Burke Head Football Coach, Mike Sebern, said.

There is still a lot of clean-up to be done in Burke, but the start of the high school football season is finally giving the community a sense of normalcy.

The storm damaged the lights at the team's football field, putting the Cougar's season in jeopardy.

"When we had the first school board meeting after it happened we thought about moving some of these events," Burke School Principal, Tim Sanderson, said.

The school was also significantly damaged forcing the Cougar's to look for alternative locker rooms, which is why the team is now calling the city's fire hall home.

"It's going to be very different," Burke Senior Fullback, Finn Hanson, said.

The team isn't going to let their circumstances dictate their season.

"It's just business as usual for us, we are tough and nothing will bother us, we are going to do our thing," Burke Senior Linebacker, Frank Even, said.

The adversity has created a team bond and is bringing the community together.

"We've been closer than ever I think, ever since the accident happened," Hanson said.

Sebern says the school hopes to have the football field lights working by Sept. 6, just in time for the team's second home game.