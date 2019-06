Local guitar and vocalist Kevin Ryan performed to a big crowd at this week's Fridays on the Plaza.

Performing on the plaza next week is Devon Cadwell. Vendors include Kabab King, SDSU Ice Cream, Hunny & Bunny, Krazy Concessions, Big Orange Food Truck, Breaking Burrito and Alex’s Lemonade Stand.

Fridays on the Plaza takes place most Fridays throughout the summer from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the 12th Street Plaza in downtown Sioux Falls.