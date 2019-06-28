Fridays on the Plaza, Drive Out Domestic Violence campaign kick off

It was a hot day for another edition of Fridays on the Plaza.

Dozens of people were on hand for live music, some of the best food trucks in town, and refreshing ice cream.

The music today was from "Too Drunk to Fish."

Also at Fridays on the Plaza, we kicked off our campaign to drive out domestic violence.

This month, we're teaming up with the Children's Inn. It provides free services for women, children, and men who are victims of violence.

If you missed out - don't worry. Fridays on the plaza will return in two weeks on July 12 with Moxton Road as the featured performer.