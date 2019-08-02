Fridays on the Plaza Change: Food Trucks Roll in, Music Cancelled

Today's Friday on the Plaza has a bit of a change in the lineup. Although the food trucks and other vendors will be ready to serve you lunch, the performers for today have canceled due to illness.

Grab your lunch, enjoy a spot in the courtyard between the KSFY and Federal building, and enjoy a conversation with a friend or co-worker in a beautiful setting.

Fridays on the Plaza takes place most Fridays throughout the summer from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the 12th Street Plaza in downtown Sioux Falls.