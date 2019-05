Today was an awesome day for our first edition of Fridays on the Plaza this summer!

Local musician Geoff Gunderson sang and played guitar outside the KSFY Studio for an eager crowd.

Join us next week when Six Feet Over performs.

Fridays on the Plaza takes place every Friday throughout the summer from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Courthouse Square in downtown Sioux Falls.