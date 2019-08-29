Fridays on the Plaza resumes next week

The plaza will be a little quieter this Friday.

Fridays on the Plaza is taking a week off for the Labor Day weekend.

But the music and food trucks will return next Friday.

Join us from 11:30 - 2:00 p.m. on the 12th Street Plaza outside the KSFY Studio.

Back Alley will be performing.

You will also be able to check out food from the following vendors:

Kabab King

SDSU Ice Cream

Hunny & Bunny

Krazy Concessions

Big Orange Food Truck

Alex’s Lemonade Stand

We'll wrap up the summer music series on Friday, September 13th with music from Blue Sky Music Machine.