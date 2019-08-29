Fridays on the Plaza resumes next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY) - The plaza will be a little quieter this Friday.
Fridays on the Plaza is taking a week off for the Labor Day weekend.
But the music and food trucks will return next Friday.
Join us from 11:30 - 2:00 p.m. on the 12th Street Plaza outside the KSFY Studio.
Back Alley will be performing.
You will also be able to check out food from the following vendors:
Kabab King
SDSU Ice Cream
Hunny & Bunny
Krazy Concessions
Big Orange Food Truck
Alex’s Lemonade Stand
We'll wrap up the summer music series on Friday, September 13th with music from Blue Sky Music Machine.