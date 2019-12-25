‘Friends’ theme song, ‘September’ writer Allee Willis dies at 72

The songwriter famous for the "Friends" theme song as well as Earth, Wind and Fire's "September" died Tuesday.

Among her many awards, Allee Willis was a two-time Grammy winner. Her best-known work includes the hit song "September" and the theme song from "Friends." (Source: Instagram/@prufencef/CNN)

Allee Willis was 72.

Among her many awards, Willis was a two-time Grammy winner, for “The Color Purple” as best musical theater album in 2016 and for her contribution to the “Beverly Hills Cop” soundtrack decades earlier.

Her greatest commercial success was as a writer for Earth, Wind and Fire. Willis was known for "Boogie Wonderland" as well.

She also collaborated with James Brown, Patti LaBelle and The Pointer Sisters.

She grew up in Detroit, where she said would sit on the lawn of Motown’s headquarters and study what she heard coming through the walls.

Willis is in the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Her cause of death was listed as cardiac arrest.

