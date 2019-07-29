From trailer to storefront: Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza

The family owned Papa Woody's Fired Pizza moved into the Marketplace building in June, nearly three years after the Esser family started the business in a trailer.

Lisa and Steve Esser started selling pizza and flatbread from their trailer in August of 2016.The Essers started out by specializing in catering events, from weddings to graduation parties.

The Esser's six children also play a roll in the business, from helping in the kitchen to serving, to tracking inventory.

After nearly three years as a mobile business, the business had grown large enough for the Essers to move into the downtown location on in the Market place building.

But they still have the trailer to cater events.

