Ft. Pierre man facing charges after Saturday morning incident in Pierre

Authorities in Pierre say a 30-year-old Fort Pierre man was arrested on multiple charges including possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

Pierre police arrested Zackery Huckins Saturday morning. He's being charged with aggravated assault, possession of a loaded firearm while intoxicated and DUI.

Central South Dakota Communications dispatch received a report of a male subject who attempted to strike another with his vehicle and was threatening to inflict serious bodily harm upon the victim early Saturday morning

Officers located Huckins driving his vehicle on Highway 14. Upon further investigation, officers determined in addition to the allegations made by the victim, Huckins had been consuming alcohol and a loaded firearm was near where he was sitting in his vehicle.

Huckins was transported to the Hughes County Jail.