Fueling Good with E30 Campaign helps keep youth programs operating

Four programs created to make an impact on the youth will continue to serve the Watertown community.

"We wanted to do a program that benefited the community," said Marcy Kohl, Director of Communications and Corporate Affairs for Glacial Lakes Energy.

Glacial Lakes Energy and the Watertown Police Department have teamed up to create the 'Fueling Good with E30' Campaign.

"For the months of April, May and June, every time somebody filled up with E30 in Watertown, we donated a penny a gallon back to the Police Department.

That money will be used to help educate the Watertown youth.

There are four police run programs that will benefit from this campaign.

"The donations are going to go to the DASH Program, the K9 Program, the explorer Post and Camp Chance," said Kirk Ellis, Captain with the Watertown Police Department.

Each program is unique in their own way, but none of them are included in the Police Departments annual budget.

"This added money gives us the opportunity to focus on some projects that we wouldn't have normally had the opportunity to fund," said Ellis.

Ther police department is grateful for the help, and Glacial Lakes Energy has plans to help for as long as they can.

"To have somebody come in as a partner like this, it goes without saying it goes a long way," said Captain Ellis.

"I don't think this is the end of it, like I said this will be a year long program, but we're always looking for ways to give back," said Kohl.

Through the months of April and May, the campaign has raised roughly $3,800.

Money will continue to be raised for the police department through the end of this month.