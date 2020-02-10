House takes up hemp bill Monday in Pierre

The floor of the House is expected to hear House Bill 1008, the ‘Hemp Bill’ Monday afternoon at the Capitol.

The amended bill passed out of committee last week with an 11-page amendment written by the Governor’s Office.

The one thing missing from HB1008 – how to pay for it. The Governor’s Office say implementing industrial hemp in the state could cost upwards of $3.5 million in onetime and ongoing monies.

Supporters argue the amount of money needed but don’t disagree they need to find it. House Leader Lee Qualm told reporters he was confident state appropriators would find the money necessary to fund hemp.

But Senate Majority Leader Kris Langer disagrees, saying she’s not so sure. Money is tight at the Capitol and appropriators have made it clear there’s no ‘extra’ inside the state coffers.

The House of Representatives convenes at 2 p.m. CST Monday in Pierre.

