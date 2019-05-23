Fun-filled experience for fans for the Canaries home opener

The Sioux Falls Canaries face the Winnipeg Goldeyes for the home opener on Friday May 31st. The Birds will travel to Gary, Indiana to take on the SouthShore RailCats this weekend. Then, before the home opener, the team will play the Chicago Dogs before coming back to Sioux Falls.

On Friday, the game starts at 7:05 PM, with the game ending with fireworks. There will also be special player introductions that night.

The game on Saturday will begin at 6:05 PM and the first 1,000 fans to enter the stadium will receive a free magnet of the Canaries schedule on it.

Sunday's game is "Family Fun Day" with the game starting at 1:05 PM. Children can run the bases and get autographs from the players after the game is over.

The Canaries will stay in Sioux Falls for a three-game series against the Cleburne Railroaders Tuesday through Thursday. Then will take on the Gary SouthShore Railcats again at home Friday through Sunday.