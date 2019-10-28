Fundraiser helping family struck by tragedy

About a year ago, tragedy struck the Peskey family. Melissa was driving with her kids in Missouri when a shooter that remains unknown at this time fired at hit her. There has been little closure for her family since then, but loved ones have been supporting her family through fundraisers. Another one will take place on November 2 at the Dakota Plains Event Center in Hartford. It begins at 10:00 a.m. and ends at 2:00 p.m.