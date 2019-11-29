Funeral arrangements made for Kermit Staggers

Funeral arrangements have been made for former City Councilor and Educator, Kermit Staggers.

Staggers died Wednesday in hospice in Sioux Falls at the age of 72.

According to Miller Funeral Home, Visitation with the family with be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at First Christian Church at 524 W. 13th Street

A funeral service for Staggers will begin at 1:00 PM on Tuesday at First United Methodist Church, located at 401 S. Spring Avenue in Sioux Falls.