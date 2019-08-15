Funeral for Lyon County deputy killed in crash Monday in Sioux Falls

Funeral arrangements for the Lyon County, Iowa deputy killed in a crash have been finalized.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Stephanie Schreurs will be held Monday, August 19 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, according to Anderson Funeral Home.

The service begins at 10 a.m. It is open to the public.

The family will host a visitation service Larchwood, Iowa Sunday from 4-7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in honor of Schreurs at any Security Savings Bank location.

Schreurs died from injuries she received in a crash on Friday.