A Lyon County Sheriff's deputy was laid to rest Monday.

Hundreds gathered in Sioux Falls to honor deputy Stephanie Schreurs.

She joined the Lyon County Sheriff's Department as a dispatcher in 1995 and became the department's first female deputy in 1997.

After the funeral service at the Sanford Pentagon, a burial procession took place as Schreurs traveled to her final resting place in Alvord, Iowa.

Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all state flags to be lowered at half staff in honor of Schreurs.