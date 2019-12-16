Game, Fish, & Parks staff urge caution as snowmobiling season begins

Winter officially begins December 21, but snowmobilers in South Dakota have already started plowing through the powder along some of the open trails as of December 13. Game, Fish, and Parks staff say the abundance of moisture that made 2019 so unique continues making a mark along the trails. Plenty of ditches with standing water have been covered up by snow, but have not completely frozen.

"We are certainly hoping that all snowmobilers this year, especially on the eastern side of the state use caution," said Trail Program Specialist Ryan Raynor with Game, Fish, and Parks.

The terrain on either side of the Missouri river will also pose a problem to snowmobilers if using the incorrect vehicle.

"Make sure you're getting a snowmobile that is designed for the type of riding you're going to be doing," said Track 2 Trail Arctic Cat owner Travis DeJong. "Don't be buying a mountain sled if you're going to be riding lakes and trails, and vice versa."

Game, Fish, and Parks staff also urge snowmobile owners to update their registration prior to heading out on the trails.