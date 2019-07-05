Game, Fish, and Parks conduct boat safety checks for Fourth of July weekend

Lakes and rivers are a popular place this time of year which means conservation officers with Game, Fish, and Parks will be out patrolling the waters a little more heavily. Their goal is to keep everyone safe from impaired boaters and make sure life jackets are on board.

Every conservation officer in the state is out at lakes and rivers for Operation Dry Water. They're looking for those impaired boaters, but they're also making sure everyone has the correct safety equipment in case anything were to happen.

Conservation officers are out in full force checking for life jackets on board boats and even looking for fishing licenses.

"Yesterday was really really busy. The Fourth of July there was a lot of families out enjoying the day or what not so we had a lot of officers out. Pretty much everybody in the whole entire state," Game, Fish and Parks Conservation Officer, Jeremy Roe said.

He said thousands flocked to Lake Vermillion and Wall Lake, but there are fewer people out now. There are certain things officers are looking for before you go out on the water.

"A lot of times we'll just sit at the ramp as boats come in and as they go out on to the water we'll also check for life jackets," Roe said.

They’re looking to make sure those life jackets fit and there's one for everybody. Children seven and under are required to wear a life jacket at all times. They’re also searching for fire extinguishers for the boats that need one.

"Anywhere that gas can get trapped, the vapors can get trapped you got to have a fire extinguisher on board," Roe said.

It’s all to make sure everyone is staying safe on the water.

"We check all different types of boats all different types of times and what not. Sometimes we go into a lake and we just try to check everybody," Roe said.

Between jet skis and tubers it can be very dangerous at times so it's important to pay extra attention. Conservation officers issued several citations on the fourth for no life jackets or throwable cushions. They also arrested a few impaired boaters.

"A lot of it's just common sense you definitely got to be watching where you're going that's why we stress not to be drinking on the boat. It’s not illegal to drink on a boat but you just got to know your limits," Roe said.

Conservation officers are looking for the basic U.S. Coast Guard safety measures. They said a lot of the drownings they do see could be prevented if those on the water were wearing a life jacket.

Most of those victims do know how to swim but there are other factors that go into it like being under the influence.

Life jackets can be rented from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week at the Game, Fish, and Parks Outdoor Campus located near Sertoma Park in Sioux Falls.

