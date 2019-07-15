Game, Fish, and Parks warns of Zebra mussels in Lake Sharpe

Taxpayers could face millions in mitigation costs and restrictions on boaters could increase after an invasive species was discovered on a Missouri River Reservoir.

According to South Dakota News Watch, Lake Sharpe has become the second major reservoir in the state to be infested with zebra mussels.

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks believes this discovery will be costly. New restrictions could also be placed on those who use the lake for recreation.

For more on this story, visit sdnewswatch.org.