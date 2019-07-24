Garbage truck hits Sioux Falls home

A Novak Sanitary Services' garbage truck hit a house in central Sioux Falls Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred around 11:40 a.m. on 1100 Block of South Holly Avenue.

Captain Loren McManus, with the Sioux Falls Police Department, said the home was unoccupied at the time of the accident.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue checked the home for structural damage.

No injuries were reported.

