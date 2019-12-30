Gas prices end the year slightly higher

Gas prices spiked during the holiday season, and will end 2019 higher than the same time last year.

AAA reports the national average went up four cents this week to around $2.58 per gallon. While the price is near the same average as last month, it is up 31 cents compared to the end of 2018.

Gas prices in South Dakota are averaging around $2.48 per gallon, according to AAA Spokesperson Marilyn Buskohl. The average was around $2.22 this time last year.

While gas prices have spiked lately, overall, fuel was cheaper than it was in 2018. The overall national gas price average in 2019 was $2.61, compared to $2.71 in 2018.