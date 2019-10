The Yankton County Sheriff's Office confirmed the Gayville-Volin School District is on lockdown Wednesday morning.

It's unknown at this point why the school is on lockdown, but law enforcement is on scene.

The Gayville-Volin School District serves the communities of Gayville, Volin, Mission Hill, Yankton and Vermillion.

Stick with KSFY News for updates as we learn more about this developing situation.