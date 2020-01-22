Gender reassignment legislation gets its first debate

The House State Affairs Committee is taking up a bill Wednesday morning designed to make it illegal to perform gender reassignment procedures on minors in South Dakota.

District 4 Representative Fred Deutsch (R-Dist 4; Florence, SD) introduced HB 1057 a bill aimed at making it a Class 4 felony for medical professionals from, “attempting to change or affirm the minor's perception of the minor's sex.”

The bill includes all minor children as identified in South Dakota, including emancipated minors, or minors living independently.

HB1057 does provide certain exeptions to the law, specifically minors born with a, “medically-verifiable genetic disorder of sex development.”

The bill went before the House State Affairs Committee Wednesday morning in Pierre.

This is legislative day 6 of 37 of the 95th Session of the South Dakota State Legislature.

