Georgia homeowner fatally shoots 3 masked teens allegedly trying to rob him

Investigators say three teenagers in Georgia were killed during an attempted robbery after one began shooting and an intended victim returned fire.

Deputies say the teenagers, ages 15, 16 and 16, were wearing masks, as they approached a Conyers, Georgia, residence and attempted to rob three people in the front yard. (Source: WSB/Cox/CNN)

Deputies with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call early Monday morning, where they found three male juveniles, ages 15, 16 and 16, with gunshot wounds and began first aid.

One of the teens died at the scene, while the others were pronounced dead at the hospital.

"That's not how it’s supposed to go. I understand one shot to stop the people, the victims or whatever, but aggressively to shoot these little teens, that's overkill. That's too much to handle,” said an unidentified male, who was reportedly related to one of the teens who died.

Deputies say the teenagers, two of whom were brothers, were wearing masks, as they approached a Conyers, Georgia, residence and attempted to rob three people in the front yard.

One of the suspects allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot at the intended victims, and a man returned fire, hitting all three teens.

"He's a nice, caring dude. If they would have knocked on the door and asked him for anything, he would have gave it to them,” neighbor Asteria Willliams said. "It’s sad. You should not risk your life for nothing like that because you can’t get it back. Now, they're gone, and it’s sad.”

None of the intended robbery victims were injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

No charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 WSB, Cox via CNN. All rights reserved.