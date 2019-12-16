Get ready for the year’s busiest mailing and shipping week

Customers are in a rush to wrap up getting their holiday presents and greetings on their way in the mail.

The Postal Service assumes 800 million packages between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day.

Now the Postal Service has increased its Sunday delivery operations within high package volume locations. Mail carriers in the Postal Service will also distribute Priority Mail Express packages for an additional fee on Christmas Day in certain locations.

2019 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

The Postal Service recommends using the following mailing and shipping deadlines*:

• Dec. 18 – APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express

• Dec. 20 – First-Class Mail (including greeting cards)

• Dec. 20 – First-Class Packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

• Dec. 20 – Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

• Dec. 21 – Priority Mail

• Dec. 20 – Alaska to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

• Dec. 22 – Alaska to mainland Priority Mail Express

• Dec. 22 – Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail Express

• Dec. 22 – Priority Mail Express

*Not a guarantee, unless otherwise noted. Dates are for estimated delivery before Dec. 25. Actual delivery date may vary depending on origin, destination, Post Office acceptance date and time and other conditions. Some restrictions apply. For Priority Mail Express shipments mailed Dec. 22 through Dec. 25, the money-back guarantee applies only if the shipment was not delivered, or delivery was not attempted, within two (2) business days.

New This Year

Mail and packages that weigh more than 10 ounces and/or are more than a half-inch thick using stamps as postage cannot be dropped into a collection box or left for a carrier to pick up. Instead, take them to a window clerk at a Post Office. Click-N-Ship customers are unaffected by this change.