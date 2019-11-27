Technology gift ideas to keep the family safe

The director of sales at CellOnly in Sioux Falls talked about several smart devices on KSFY Morning News that can be great gifts while also keeping the family safe.

(MGN)

Alex Hobbs said a GizmoWatch is a very popular gift that kids are wanting this year, so it will be hard to find after December 15th. It works similar to a phone but a child can communicate with only 10 contacts loaded in the device. It can also track a child's location. CellOnly locations in Sioux Falls have the device in a Black Friday special.

If families have a teen driver who they want to keep closer tabs on, a Verizon Hum might be a good gift. It can help with roadside assistance, stolen vehicle assistance, and if the driver gets in a crash. It can also track a driver's location.

The Apple Watch Series 4 and 5 can detect when someone falls. This can be good for grandma or grandpa if there's concern about their safety. If the watch detects a fall, then it taps someone on the wrist, sounds an alarm and that person can call for help or let the watch know they're okay.

CellOnly has two locations in Sioux Falls. One is on West 41st Street and the other is at Dawley Farm Village. The stores have several deals going on with the devices described in this article on Black Friday. You can follow the stores' Facebook page to learn more about the deals.