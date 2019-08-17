Giveaways set up kids for beginning of school

Kids from across the Sioux Falls School District were able to prepare for this next academic year with some simple but necessary items. Volunteers from the Banquet's Project: SOS (Supply Our Students) handed out new backpacks filled with school supplies at Whittier Middle School for which was set to distribute 6,200 backpacks to children in need. Staff have done this for 30 years and ended up giving away 5,882 backpacks Saturday.

After students received their backpacks and school supplies, they were able to head over to Saint Joseph School for a free back to school fair. This offered health tips, vision screening, and outdoor safety information. Some items like socks and underwear were also handed out at the cathedral's school. If that was not enough, Samaritan's Feet International provided new shoes and socks kids as well.