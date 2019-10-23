Giving Hope Bingo celebrates anniversary with new name, donations

Giving Hope Bingo, formerly known as Burnside Bingo, is celebrating its three year anniversary by donating money to several local organizations. Giving Hope Bingo is off of Burnside Street in Sioux Falls near the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center campus.

Giving Hope Bingo is donating a total of $97,000 to various organizations. The Sioux Empire Community Theatre and LifeLight will each receive $45,000.

With these donations, the business has been able to give $231,000 total to the community in the past three years. The owner of Giving Hope Bingo said he hopes to make an impact on the community.