Giving Hope Inc. celebrates 3rd anniversary by giving back

A Sioux Falls non-profit organization is celebrating their 3rd anniversary by donating money to several community organizations.

Giving Hope Inc. began three years ago in October and was able throughout the years to raise nearly a quarter-of-a-million dollars.

What started as a way to incorporate fun into raising money for kids across the Sioux Empire. Neil Hlebrichuk opened his non-profit inside Burnside Bingo.

This weekend that group 'Giving Hope' will donate $45,000 to both the Lifelight Community Center and the Sioux Falls Community Theater. As well as more than $2,000 to organizations to help send kids to summer camps.

"We've done places like Hero Sport, who helps kids with issues to help them play ice hockey," he said. "We've given to summer camps, we've given to organizations that provide shoes, food, clothing."

Lifelight communications co-founder Alan Greene says they're grateful for the grant, so they can continue their work of positively impacting children and families.

"A couple of years ago, we felt like we needed to do something in our own community," Greene said. "So, Josh, my son-in-law, we have passed the baton onto him and a young, excited team that's doing ministry in the heart of Sioux Falls. These kinds of gifts from Giving Hope help us continue to reach out and have real deep relationships with a neighborhood in such great need."

In addition to the donations, Burnside Bingo is getting a name change to 'Giving Hope Bingo and Event Center.'

"People that come here on a regular basis, they love what we do," Hlebrichuk said. "They support us, they encourage us, they love the activity, they love the fact we're giving back to kids in our community."

There will be celebrations at the event hall all weekend long, including a Halloween party Oct. 26th.