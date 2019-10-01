Giving kids mobility through a modified toy car

Thomas Ramsey was born early at 24 weeks. His mom, Rebecca, said he has dealt with a few bumps in the road in regards to his health. This has caused some of his disabilities when it comes to his mobility. But the staff at LifeScape hopes to eliminate some of those disabilities with the "Go Baby Go" program.

"Modifies ride-on toy cars right off the shelf for children with mobility challenges," Nicole Koskovich said, who is a physical therapist and program development manager at LifeScape.

This program was developed by a doctor at the University of Delaware. LifeScape adopted a chapter locally and is able to help kids like Thomas.

"He can't ride a trike. He can't ride a bike. He's not sitting or standing by himself either," Rebecca said.

"There really aren't power wheelchairs that are available for kiddos this young," Monica Christensen said, who is also a physical therapist at LifeScape.

Rebecca was Thomas's form of transportation.

"So we're able to make structural modifications to allow the child to sit safely in the car as well as electrical modifications, where they can use an easy switch to access it," Koskovich said.

Those modifications include things like pool noodles to help Thomas sit up straight and a red button to make the car accelerate instead of a pedal.

"It really gives them the opportunity to explore. Not only does it help with their motor development but with their cognitive development, their social development and all of these really great skills," Christensen said.

Families get to take the modified cars home with them after they're built.

Kids are encouraged to drive the car around the house, in the yard, and in their community.

"It gives them independence. They're allowed to explore their environment in a new way they're not used to; allows them to interact with their peers and the end result is that kids just get to be kids," Koskovich said.

"Other kids have taken them to preschool settings also, where they can go and be the envy of their class, instead of being the kid that can't do what the other kids do. Now, they're the kid with the super cool ride-on car that everyone wants to be with," Christensen said.

Any family can apply to get a "Go Baby Go" car built for their child at no cost to them. An application can be found here. Kids who are between the ages of 1 and 4 are recommended for the car. Older children will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

It costs about $500 to build and modify one. LifeScape staff hopes to build as many as possible as long as there is funding and volunteers.

Students and staff from Dakota State University helped build Thomas's car. This was the start of a partnership between LifeScape and DSU's AdapT Lab. The director of the lab for accessible technology, Dr. Justin Blessinger, hopes to bring even more technology to the cars eventually.

"We started snowballing some ideas of just what are some things that would be really useful that DSU can bring to the table? And of course, things like voice control are a little bit further out, but we certainly have the student coders, who can do this kind of thing," he said.

Dr. Blessinger said the students will practice with the toy cars to get more familiar with them to figure out what kind of modifications they can further make. He said activating the cars through Bluetooth is another piece of technology he thinks could be applied to the cars.

At the end of the day, therapists hope these modified cars teach kids with disabilities a foundational skill. As they get older, they might be able to move into a power wheelchair.