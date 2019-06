Godsmack is set to perform a show at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in September.

The concert will be on September 24.

Rock band, "Halestorm," a special guest, will also perform.

Tickets start at $32 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets are available at Pepperentertainment.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, or the box office at the premier center.