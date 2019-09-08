Golf tournament raises funds for Peskey family

Golfers gathered in Hawarden, Iowa Sunday to participate in a golf tournament in Melissa Peskey's name. Peskey was found dead on Interstate 70 just west of Boonville, Missouri. She was driving with her two kids when she was shot and crashed her car. Both kids are safe, but plenty of questions are still swirling around for her loved ones.

"The not knowing who, what, why, just not knowing any answers and of course we just all miss her like crazy," Lisa Danielson said.

Danielson was a close friend of Peskey's and like many of them, they just want to know what lead to this anguish.