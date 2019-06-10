Good week for fieldwork helps regional farmers

South Dakota farmers had a good week for fieldwork as they try to get their crops in.

The federal crop report says there were 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending Sunday.

Farmers are still well behind on their corn planting after a wet spring, though. Corn planted was 64 percent, compared with 100 percent last year and a five-year average of 99 percent. Only 34 percent of corn has emerged, well behind last year's and the average pace. More than half the corn is rated in good or excellent condition.

Soybean planting also remains well behind, with only 43 percent compared with 95 percent last year and 93 percent average. Only 11 percent of soybeans have emerged.

Spring wheat planting is nearly complete, at 96 percent.

The USDA reported Monday that Iowa farmers have now planted 93% of the corn crop, about three weeks behind the five-year average.

In Nebraska, 94% of corn is planted, compared with the average of 99%.

For soybeans, the Iowa crop is 70% planted, about 17 days behind the average for this time of year.

Nebraska farmers have planted 79% of the soybean crop, behind the 94% average. Only 55% of the crop has emerged, well behind the 80% average.

The status of sorghum and winter wheat in Nebraska is similarly behind as Midwest farmers have dealt with a rainy planting season.

