Noem declares July 26 as Americans with Disabilities Act Day

Gov. Kristi Noem has proclaimed July 26 as Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Day in South Dakota.

The ADA prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in employment, transportation, public accommodations, commercial facilities, telecommunications, and state and local government services.

“It is estimated that 1 out of every 10 people in South Dakota have a disability," said Division of Rehabilitation Services Director Eric Weiss. “Those that enacted the ADA in 1990 recognized the need to include this significant portion of the population in all areas of public life. The resulting advances in universal design have benefitted all people regardless of disability.”

Celebratory town events from public mayoral proclamations, socials, drives, and picnics will continue throughout the month.

For more information on the ADA, visit adaanniversary.org.

The proclamation coincides with the 29th anniversary of the signing of the ADA by President George H.W. Bush in 1990.

