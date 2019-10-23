Gov. Noem appoints Wangsness to open legislative seat

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has filled a vacant seat in the state legislature.

James Wangsness will represent District 23 in the state House of Representatives in the upcoming legislative session, Noem announced Tuesday.

Wangsness will fill the vacancy created after Rep. John Lake was appointed to the District 23 Senate seat.

Noem said Wangsness is a "qualified, proven public servant." He and his family own the Diamond W Land and Cattle Company near Miller. He has served as a Hand County Commissioner since 2013.