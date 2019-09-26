Gov. Noem disappointed in South Dakota test scores

Gov. Kristi Noem has expressed disappointment in recent standardized test scores among South Dakota students.

South Dakota News Watch reports 54% of students tested in grades three through eight and in 11th grade showed proficiency in reading and writing. Only about 47% of those same students were proficient in math for their respective grade levels, and roughly 40% of students were proficient in science.

Gov. Noem said she was unimpressed with the results, especially in light of a recent pay boost for South Dakota teachers approved in 2016.

