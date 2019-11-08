Gov. Noem orders flags at half-staff Monday for Gene Abdallah

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Monday to honor a state legislator who recently passed away.

Gene Abdallah died Saturday at the age of 83.

A funeral mass for Abdallah will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sioux Falls.

Abdallah served in the South Dakota House of Representatives from 2001-2002, and 2011-2012. In 2002, he was elected to the South Dakota Senate where he served until 2010.

Apart from his work in the State Legislature, Abdallah was the longest-serving U.S. Marshal in South Dakota history and served as head of the South Dakota Highway Patrol for five years.