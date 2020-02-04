Governor: Iowa must fight to maintain first caucus status

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is defending Iowa’s first in the nation caucus status as Democrats struggle to get results released.

Reynolds, a Republican, says the state must fight to remain first after a mobile app created to compile and report caucus results malfunctioned and delayed the count.

She says Iowa fights every year to stay first and political leaders must demonstrate that adequate measures have been taken to ensure accurate results. She says the parties worked together after the 2012 caucuses when Republicans named Mitt Romney the winner only to find later that Rick Santorum had more votes.

