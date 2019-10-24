Governor Noem and Attorney General Ravnesborg drop 'riot boosting' law in lawsuit settlement

Governor Kristi Noem and Attorney General Jason Ravnesborg drop laws regarding protests, including the "Riot Boosting" Act. The South Dakota governor and attorney general have made a settlement agreement with the ACLU.

Under a settlement agreement that was submitted for court approval, the state agreed never to enforce current state laws that prohibit protected speech and protests against the Keystone XL pipeline.

In the settlement, they will send a letter to the state's attorneys in each county, telling them to direct law enforcement in their jurisdictions to not enforce the unconstitutional provisions of the laws. They will also compensate plaintiffs for attorneys' fees.

The state’s anti-protest efforts were plainly unconstitutional," Stephen Pevar, ACLU's racial justice program senior staff attorney, said in a statement. " This settlement helps ensure that no one has to fear the government coming after them for exercising their First Amendment right to protest. This settlement should also serve as a lesson for other legislatures considering similar anti-protest efforts.”

Last month, U.S. District Judge Lawrence L. Piersol found the law unconstitutional and temporarily blocked state officials from enforcing the law.

Governor Kristi Noem today released the following statement after the parties involved in Dakota Rural Action v. Noem filed for a settlement:

“Today, my team reached an agreement that will resolve the Dakota Rural Action v. Noem litigation. If the court approves our agreement, the state can begin work to update crimes that have been on the books since South Dakota became a state. We remain focused on preserving law and order while protecting the right to free speech and peaceful assembly. It’s important to note that it is still illegal to riot in South Dakota. No one has the right to incite violence.

My team and I are continuing to work to protect people, property, and the environment, all while making sure the crimes on our books are in line with current constitutional law.”

