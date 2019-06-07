Governor Noem approves School for the Deaf property sale

Governor Kristi Noem has finalized the sale of the South Dakota School for the Deaf property, located at 2001 East 8th Street in Sioux Falls, to the Sioux Falls Ministry Center.

The transaction brings to a close a series of negotiations over the past two years to sell the former residential school and campus. The sale was first authorized in 2017 by the South Dakota Legislature under provisions of House Bill 1210, with additional provisions added in the 2018 session as part of House Bill 1064.

“Today’s agreement is the result of years of planning and preparation to continue providing top-quality education and services to the deaf community while maximizing the use of State resources,” Noem said. “I’m thankful for the personal care and attention Governor Daugaard put into this project, and I’m proud of the final result I signed today. This transaction will allow services to remain modern and responsive, and I’m confident this will benefit all parties involved.”

The South Dakota Board of Regents, on behalf of the School for the Deaf, is acquiring the former TCF Bank building, located at 4101 West 38th Street in Sioux Falls, to house School for the Deaf programs and services. This transaction is referred to as a conditional land exchange, by which the Sioux Falls Ministry Center purchased the School for the Deaf property and, in exchange, the Board of Regents acquired the TCF property.

“Delivering the highest-quality programs and services to our students and their families remains our priority at the School for the Deaf,” said Paul Beran, executive director and CEO of the South Dakota Board of Regents. “This transition offers new opportunities to work more closely with other service providers in the Sioux Falls community, including the Department of Health. We seek to be good stewards of public funds while creating a more efficient operation for the South Dakota School for the Deaf.”

School for the Deaf administration and staff will continue to provide services at the east 8th Street location until renovations are completed at the TCF site. Outreach consultants will be able to continue their visits with only minimal disruption during the move itself. The audiology clinic will be closed during the time it takes to disassemble and reassemble the sound booth. It is expected the new location will be occupied and open for services by late November.

Following renovations at the new location, the building at 4101 West 38th Street will be home to South Dakota School for the Deaf, as well as the Sioux Falls offices of SDSU Extension and the South Dakota Department of Health.