Governor Kristi Noem has ordered flags at the state capitol to be flown at half-staff Saturday to honor the life of Bernie Christenson, a former state legislator.

Christenson served in the South Dakota House of Representatives from 1985 to 1987. He also served 20 years in the South Dakota DCI.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Pierre.