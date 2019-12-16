Governor Noem plans revision of riot-boosting laws

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is planning to have another go at riot-boosting laws next year.

Noem championed the laws passed earlier this year before they were successfully challenged in court. The Republican governor has sent lawmakers proposed changes that she says protect people from violence while also protecting free speech rights.

Noem drew criticism from Native American tribes in the state for pushing the laws ahead of expected protests on Keystone XL pipeline construction. The governor agreed not to enforce parts of the law in a settlement with the American Civil Liberties Union in October.

