Governor on refugees: 'The inn is not full in Minnesota'

Gov. Tim Walz says the Minnesota state government will continue to consent to refugee resettlement.

Walz made the declaration in a letter Friday to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in response to a recent executive order from President Donald Trump. Walz told Pompeo: “The inn is not full in Minnesota.” Under Trump's executive order, state and county governments must both consent to allowing refugee resettlement.

Also Friday, Minneapolis approved a resolution to support the resettlement of refugees in the city. Walz says Minnesota has a strong moral tradition of welcoming those seeking refuge.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

