Governor’s Hunt moves location from Pierre to Sioux Falls in 2020

The 2020 Governor’s Hunt and Sportsmen’s Showcase will be based out of Sioux Falls rather than Pierre, Governor Kristi Noem announced Monday.

The showcase will be held at the Sioux Falls Convention Center next year.

“Over the years, the Governor’s Hunt has brought thousands of business leaders to our state to experience both our pheasant habitat and our business habitat,” said Noem. “By easing accessibility and expanding opportunity at this event, we’ll be able to introduce more people to everything South Dakota has to offer. We’re transforming this annual summit into an industry showcase for the nation.”

Major events at the 2020 Governor’s Hunt and Sportsmen’s Showcase will include a public sportsman industry vendor fair with booths from South Dakota hunting, fishing, firearms, and other sportsmen-related industries from around the country; a banquet for state leaders and business prospects; a public concert at the Premier Center; and world-class pheasant hunting in southeastern South Dakota.

“I am deeply grateful to the landowners, community leaders, and business owners in and around Pierre who have built the foundation of success for the Governor’s Hunt. Thank you for your commitment to the tradition of this event over the years,” concluded Noem.