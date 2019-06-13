Grand Falls Casino announces $10 million expansion and renovation plans

Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort has announced plans for $10 million expansion and renovation that will begin at the end of June.

The gaming resort plans to add more hotel rooms, expand its RV park, and renovate the Show Lounge space into a sportsbook and new entertainment venue.

A total of 63 hotel rooms will be added to the resort which will overlook an outdoor pool and pool deck. The RV park will feature 25 more campsites. Construction on hotel addition and RV park will begin in September and will be completed in the summer of 2020. Officials said the hotel and RV park additions are expected to cost $8.5 Million.

The renovation of the Show Lounge into a new sportsbook includes converting the center bar into a musical entertainment area which will allow for acoustic style performances. Work for the sportsbook and entertainment venue are expected to cost $1.5 million. Construction is set to be completed in August.

“Once completed, the sportsbook will offer food and spirit options to cater to the tastes of the sports enthusiast, plush seating and TVs galore of every size so fans can watch their favorite game,” said Sharon Haselhoff, general manager of Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort. “We work hard to provide an exceptional entertainment experience to our guests. These new renovations and additions will offer an unmatched gaming and resort experience drawing guests from the tri-state area.”

Officials said construction and renovation will not impede gaming, dining and resort activities.

Total number of hotel rooms following expansion and renovation will be 160 and the total number of RV campsites will be 39.