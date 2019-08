Online sports betting with ELITE Sportsbook is now available at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort.

According to a release from Elite Casino Resorts, customers that have an active Resort Club account at Grand Falls Casino can now login at elitesportsbook.com to start betting from their desktop computer or any mobile device. Customers can make online deposits for sports betting.

Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort will also offer ELITE Sportsbook on-site beginning Aug. 31.