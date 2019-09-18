Grand Falls Casino to take wagers on Sanford International

A local casino plans to offer sports wagering for the upcoming 2019 Sanford International Golf Tournament.

Elite Sportsbook at Grand Falls Casino in Larchwood, Iowa plans to take bets on the tournament, according to a news release issued Wednesday morning.

Bettors can select the overall tournament winner from the 74 participant options listed. You can find the odds online here. Brandt Jobe, Tim Petrovic, and Woody Austin are the current three favorites at +1000.

The casino recently began offering sports wagering after Iowa legalized sports gambling. Sports wagering remains illegal in South Dakota.