Grand Falls opens state-of-the-art sports book next week

A sportsbook one industry leader calls the nicest between Atlantic City and Las Vegas will open next week at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort.

The northwest Iowa casino, just east of Sioux Falls, has unveiled the addition and will begin taking wagers there Monday. It’s run by Betfred USA Sports, an expansion of UK-based Betfred Sports, which is the country’s third-largest bookmaker and has been in business for 50 years.

