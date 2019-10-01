Grand marshal announced for Native American Day Parade

The grand marshal has been announced for the 2nd annual Native American Day Parade which is set to kick off Oct. 14 in downtown Sioux Falls.

Karla Abbott has been selected to lead this year's parade. Abbott is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and is an associate professor of nursing at Augustana University.

"She has served on many boards, previously and currently, and is very involved in the Native American community here in Sioux Falls," said Char Green-Maximo, parade committee chair. "We appreciate all she does for the students at Augustana and in the community as well."

Organizers say the parade is billed as a unique opportunity for people of all backgrounds to experience the Native American culture in the Sioux Falls community in a respectful and reconciling way.

The parade will begin on the corner of 13th Street and South Phillips Avenue and will end on the corner of Fourth Street and North Phillips Avenue.

Schedule:

- 8 a.m. – Traditional prayer and blessing of the event. This will take place at the corner of 13th Street and South Phillips Avenue

- 8:30 a.m. – Parade registration begins

- 9 a.m. – Line up begins

- 10 a.m. – Parade begins

For registration, volunteer and sponsor information visit the South Dakota Urban Indian Health website.